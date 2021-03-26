OU football: Sooners sell $365,347 of alcohol at 2020 home games, $933,390 less than in 2019

Net alcohol sales at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the 2020 football season reached $365,347.50, according to an open records request filed by The Daily in January.
The net sales, acquired across five 2020 home games, amount to $933,390.66 less than what OU made in 2019, when net sales reached $1,298,738.16. Oklahoma made $446,783 in gross sales in 2020 across "concessions sales" and "premium sales." That's $1,140,924.40 less than gross sales in 2019, which amounted to $1,587,707.40. According to an athletic department spokesperson, "premium sales" are confined to the stadium's limited club access areas, while "concessions sales" are compiled in all concessions operations throughout the stadium.
Due to COVID-19, the Sooners' typically packed home stadium was held to 25 percent attendance in 2020, with a mask mandate in place. In 2020 just 113,500 fans attended OU's five home games, compared to 499,533 fans across six games in 2019. According to SoonerStats, which has recorded attendance since 1949, attendance in 2020 was the lowest among the past 72 seasons.
OU President Joseph Harroz said in a March 5 Board of Regents meeting the university plans to return to full stadium capacity in 2021. However, the Sooners' April 24 spring game will be kept at 25 percent attendance, according to athletics director Joe Castiglione.
Oklahoma first started selling alcohol at football games in 2019, after an action permitting the sales was approved by the Board of Regents in a May 2019 meeting. Before that, sales began in a "pilot program" at basketball games in October 2018.
