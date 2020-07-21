OU football: Sooners sell $1,298,738.16 of alcohol in 2019 home games

Alcohol sales at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the 2019 football season reached $1,298,738.16. The figure comes from an open records request filed by The Daily in December of 2019.
Per the record request, $1,587,707.40 was made in gross sales. The figure comes from six OU home games.
2019 was the university's first year for selling alcohol at football games after an action allowing the sale of alcohol at OU athletic events was approved in an OU Board of Regents meeting in May of 2019. Before that, a "pilot program" was in place for selling alcohol at OU basketball games, which started in October of 2018.
"This idea wasn’t driven by some type of revenue windfall that we might make if we opened it up," OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione said after the May 2019 Regents meeting. "That’s not what the emphasis is behind this. It was really hearing from fans — quite a few fans — that wanted the opportunity just like they did at a lot of other venues — football, basketball, baseball, whatever it is – throughout the state of Oklahoma as well as places they travel."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.