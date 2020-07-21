You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners sell $1,298,738.16 of alcohol in 2019 home games

  • Updated
Beer Line

Fans wait in line to order beer before the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Alcohol sales at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the 2019 football season reached $1,298,738.16. The figure comes from an open records request filed by The Daily in December of 2019.

2019 football alcohol sales

Exact figures for 2019 OU football alcohol sales. The Daily was given this report on Tuesday, July 21.

Per the record request, $1,587,707.40 was made in gross sales. The figure comes from six OU home games.

2019 was the university's first year for selling alcohol at football games after an action allowing the sale of alcohol at OU athletic events was approved in an OU Board of Regents meeting in May of 2019. Before that, a "pilot program" was in place for selling alcohol at OU basketball games, which started in October of 2018.

"This idea wasn’t driven by some type of revenue windfall that we might make if we opened it up," OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione said after the May 2019 Regents meeting. "That’s not what the emphasis is behind this. It was really hearing from fans — quite a few fans — that wanted the opportunity just like they did at a lot of other venues — football, basketball, baseball, whatever it is – throughout the state of Oklahoma as well as places they travel."

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

