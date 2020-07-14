OU football: Sooners running backs coach DeMarco Murray joins Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez in bid to buy New York Mets, per report

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray has joined a team of celebrity investors looking to purchase the New York Mets, per a report from ESPN.
Murray finds himself among other NFL greats in the group like Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher and Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce.
Led by power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, the circle of potential owners bid $1.7 billion for the MLB Franchise last week. However, it’s been reported that hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen has bid higher at $2 billion.
Cohen already owns eight percent of the ball club and is now trying to acquire complete control of the organization.
Both bidders are currently on standby awaiting MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s direction for the next step in the process.
Murray was an OU running back from 2007 to 2010, and spent seven years in the NFL after being drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his decorated pro career, Murray ran for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns.
