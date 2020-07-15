You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday. The award is presented to the top running back in college football.

A total of 72 running backs were put on the list, which includes Texas Tech’s Sarodorick Thompson, Texas’ Keaontay Ingram, Iowa State’s Breece, and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.

Former Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor received the award in 2019. Brooks would become the first Sooner to win the award if he takes it home this year.

During his freshman year in 2018, Brooks finished the season with 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2019, he ran for 1,011 and six touchdowns while quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing yards.

