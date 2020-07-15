OU football: Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Redshirt junior Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday. The award is presented to the top running back in college football.
.@kennedyBrooks26 ➡️ @DoakWalkerAward Watch List https://t.co/qFj2oclVLA #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/g2JLpRVGQS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 15, 2020
A total of 72 running backs were put on the list, which includes Texas Tech’s Sarodorick Thompson, Texas’ Keaontay Ingram, Iowa State’s Breece, and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.
Former Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor received the award in 2019. Brooks would become the first Sooner to win the award if he takes it home this year.
During his freshman year in 2018, Brooks finished the season with 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2019, he ran for 1,011 and six touchdowns while quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing yards.
