OU football: Sooners rout Missouri State 48-0 in season opener, Spencer Rattler shines in first start

  • Updated
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to the replay board during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) flexed its offensive might in a 48-0 season-opening win over FCS opponent Missouri State (0-1) in Norman on Saturday evening.

Despite a reduced sellout audience of 22,700 due to COVID-19 and the absence of 29 players, head coach Lincoln Riley’s Sooners buried Bobby Petrino’s Bears with a 41-0 halftime lead from which they never looked back.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler led the way for OU’s offense in his first career start, completing 14 of his 17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns before redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai relieved him at the start of the third quarter.

Rattler is the first freshman quarterback in program history with four touchdown passes in a first start.

Other notable offensive performances came from redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo and freshman running back Seth McGowan. Rambo caught four passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while McGowan ran for 56 yards and garnered both a rushing and a receiving touchdown.

On defense, OU was led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Brian Asamoah, junior linebacker DaShaun White and junior safety Dellarin Turner-Yell. Asamoah made a team-high 7 tackles, White produced a team-high 1.5 sacks and Turner-Yell’s third quarter interception was OU’s only takeaway in the contest.

Alex Grinch’s unit pitched a shutout for the first time since he became OU’s defensive coordinator prior to last season.

The Sooners’ next game will be against Kansas State (0-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 26 in Norman.

Here is the scoring summary:

Fourth quarter (14:20): Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0: Backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai completes a 16-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Finn Corwin.

Second quarter (5:37): Oklahoma 41, Missouri State 0: Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 15-yard touchdown.

Second quarter (1:22): Oklahoma 34, Missouri State 0: Stephen Johnson kicks a 22-yard field goal.

First quarter (1:22): Oklahoma 31, Missouri State 0: Stephen Johnson kicks a 42-yard field goal.

First quarter (4:28): Oklahoma 28, Missouri State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman running back Seth McGowan for a 37-yard touchdown.

First quarter (6:16): Oklahoma 21, Missouri State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 53-yard touchdown.

First quarter (9:48): Oklahoma 14, Missouri State 0:  Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 58-yard touchdown.

First quarter (11:24): Oklahoma 7, Missouri State 0: Freshman running back Seth McGowan runs one yard for a touchdown.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

