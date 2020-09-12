OU football: Sooners rout Missouri State 48-0 in season opener, Spencer Rattler shines in first start

No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) flexed its offensive might in a 48-0 season-opening win over FCS opponent Missouri State (0-1) in Norman on Saturday evening.
Despite a reduced sellout audience of 22,700 due to COVID-19 and the absence of 29 players, head coach Lincoln Riley’s Sooners buried Bobby Petrino’s Bears with a 41-0 halftime lead from which they never looked back.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler led the way for OU’s offense in his first career start, completing 14 of his 17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns before redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai relieved him at the start of the third quarter.
Rattler is the first freshman quarterback in program history with four touchdown passes in a first start.
Other notable offensive performances came from redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo and freshman running back Seth McGowan. Rambo caught four passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while McGowan ran for 56 yards and garnered both a rushing and a receiving touchdown.
On defense, OU was led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Brian Asamoah, junior linebacker DaShaun White and junior safety Dellarin Turner-Yell. Asamoah made a team-high 7 tackles, White produced a team-high 1.5 sacks and Turner-Yell’s third quarter interception was OU’s only takeaway in the contest.
Alex Grinch’s unit pitched a shutout for the first time since he became OU’s defensive coordinator prior to last season.
The Sooners’ next game will be against Kansas State (0-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 26 in Norman.
Here is the scoring summary:
Fourth quarter (14:20): Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0: Backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai completes a 16-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Finn Corwin.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Tanner Mordecai finds freshman walk-on Finn Corwin for the score.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/GeQuSRzDBe— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
Second quarter (5:37): Oklahoma 41, Missouri State 0: Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 15-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler has his 4th TD pass and Charleston Rambo his 2nd TD reception of the game.📺: https://t.co/oFoQQk3xIe#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7gY4wKCNvH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
Second quarter (1:22): Oklahoma 34, Missouri State 0: Stephen Johnson kicks a 22-yard field goal.
First quarter (1:22): Oklahoma 31, Missouri State 0: Stephen Johnson kicks a 42-yard field goal.
First quarter (4:28): Oklahoma 28, Missouri State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman running back Seth McGowan for a 37-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨True freshman Seth McGowan takes the screen pass to the house.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/EhXXpz79fO— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
First quarter (6:16): Oklahoma 21, Missouri State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 53-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler hits Charleston Rambo for a 48-yard score on 3rd and 11.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/SqRZGwKmLX— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
First quarter (9:48): Oklahoma 14, Missouri State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 58-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler hits true freshman Marvin Mims for a 58-yard strike.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Ut7jfYxU48— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
First quarter (11:24): Oklahoma 7, Missouri State 0: Freshman running back Seth McGowan runs one yard for a touchdown.
True freshman Seth McGowan scores the first touchdown of the season on the first carry of his career.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mjLeng3Xd2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.