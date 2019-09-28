OU football: Sooners roll Texas Tech, 55-16, with Heisman performance from Jalen Hurts

The Sooners advanced to 4-0 Saturday afternoon with a 55-16 blowout over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12), getting their first conference win of the season.
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Sooners offense were like clockwork in the first half, scoring four touchdown in their six drives before halftime. Hurts had another big game, totaling 413 passing yards on 16-of-23 passing, 70 rushing yards and four total touchdowns — three in the air and one rushing. Hurts threw his first interception of the season in the third quarter.
Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb set a new career high in receiving yards in a game with 183, while also catching three touchdowns.
The first three Texas Tech drives resulted in punts forced by a dominant Sooner defense. The secondary held the Red Raiders to just 54 passing yards through three quarters. The Sooners forced six Red Raider punts on the game.
The Sooners head to Lawrence, Kansas, on Oct. 5 for a match against Les Miles and the Jayhawks (2-3). Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (8:18): Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16: Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 28-yard touchdown run.
Third quarter (0:24): Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 16: Texas Tech scores on a 41-yard field goal.
Third quarter (5:00): Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 13: Trey Sermon rushes for a 32-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (7:49): Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech
13: Texas Tech makes 36-yard field goal.
Third quarter (14:13): Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 10: Jalen Hurts passes to CeeDee Lamb for a 65-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 34, Texas Tech 10: Gabe Brkic makes a 33-yard field goal.
Second quarter (2:09): Oklahoma 31, Texas Tech 10: CeeDee Lamb catches a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 28, 2019
Exhibit A as to why you should never attempt to cover CeeDee Lamb one-on-one.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/zDuA0wrq6H
Second quarter (6:33): Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 10: Texas Tech makes a 24-yard field goal.
Second quarter (11:23): Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 7: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 71-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (11:44): Oklahoma 17, Texas Tech 7: Texas Tech scores on a 13-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (0:48): Oklahoma 17, Texas Tech 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 34-yard field goal.
First quarter (5:14): Oklahoma 14, Texas Tech 0: Jalen Hurts rushes for a 1-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (11:27): Oklahoma 7, Texas Tech 0: Trey Sermon scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.
