OU football: Sooners roll in season opener, ready for conference tests ahead

Spencer Rattler and Jeremiah Hall

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall celebrate after the Sooner score a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In a college football day full of surprises, Oklahoma’s 48-0 win over Missouri State (0-1) was not one of them.

The Sooners (1-0) showed few signs of weakness in their season opening victory. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler called it a day after two quarters, finishing with four touchdowns, 290 yards and a 303.3 passer efficiency rating.

As a team, Oklahoma amassed 608 yards of offense and managed to pitch a shutout for the first time under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Junior defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell recorded the first interception of his career.

However, the one big takeaway from today’s games isn’t how well OU played, it’s how poorly other teams did.

Oklahoma’s next two opponents, Kansas State and Iowa State, both fell in stunning fashion to two Sun Belt conference teams. The Wildcats — the lone Big 12 team that beat the Sooners last season — were defeated by Arkansas State, 35-31, in Manhattan, Kansas. The Cyclones also fell on their home turf, scoring only twice in a 31-14 loss to Louisiana Lafayette. Neither team looked anything like they did a season ago.

Both season-opening losses could be the result of an offseason that saw no spring football sessions and very limited practice opportunities. On top of that, playing in the midst of a global pandemic is a valid excuse for any team.

However, one can’t help but think if Oklahoma can continue its successes from tonight into the rest of the season, the Sooners are in prime position for a sixth straight Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma begins conference play at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 12 against Kansas State in Norman.

