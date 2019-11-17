OU football: Sooners rise to No. 8 in AP poll

After an improbable 34-31 win against Baylor, Oklahoma rose to No. 8 in this week's AP poll. The Sooners ranked No. 10 last week.
New @AP_Top25 poll1 LSU2 Ohio St3 Clemson4 Georgia5 Alabama6 Oregon7 Utah8 OU9 Penn St10 Florida11 Minnesota12 Michigan13 Baylor14 Wisconsin15 Notre Dame16 Auburn17 Cincinnati18 Memphis19 Iowa20 Boise St21 SMU22 Okla St23 App St24 Texas A&M25 Va Tech— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 17, 2019
The Sooners jumped Penn State and Minnesota this week after the Nittany Lions beat Indiana 34-27, and the Golden Gophers lost to Iowa, 23-19.
Baylor came in at No. 13 and Oklahoma State is ranked at No. 22 representing the Big 12. Texas dropped out of the poll after falling to Iowa State, 23-21.
Oklahoma will play TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday in Norman.
