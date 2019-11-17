You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners rise to No. 8 in AP poll

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley before the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After an improbable 34-31 win against Baylor, Oklahoma rose to No. 8 in this week's AP poll. The Sooners ranked No. 10 last week. 

The Sooners jumped Penn State and Minnesota this week after the Nittany Lions beat Indiana 34-27, and the Golden Gophers lost to Iowa, 23-19.

Baylor came in at No. 13 and Oklahoma State is ranked at No. 22 representing the Big 12. Texas dropped out of the poll after falling to Iowa State, 23-21.

Oklahoma will play TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday in Norman.

