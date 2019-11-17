OU football: Sooners rise to No. 7 in Amway Coaches Poll

After a dramatic 34-31 win against Baylor, Oklahoma is now No. X in this week's Amway Coaches Poll. The Sooners were ranked at No. 8 last week.
A tough win against Auburn helped Georgia claw into the top four in this week's @AmwayUS Coaches Poll. @WeAreAFCA. https://t.co/DYNLCSpEkn pic.twitter.com/XbSwqwX46S— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 17, 2019
Along with picking up a win over the undefeated Bears, last week's No. 7 team Minnesota lost, 23-19, to No. 20 Iowa, allowing the Sooners to jump them.
Big 12 teams joining Oklahoma in the polls are Baylor at No. 13 and Oklahoma State at No. 23.
Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) will return to Norman to take on TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.