OU football: Sooners rise to No. 7 in Amway Coaches Poll

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After a dramatic 34-31 win against Baylor, Oklahoma is now No. X in this week's Amway Coaches Poll. The Sooners were ranked at No. 8 last week.

Along with picking up a win over the undefeated Bears, last week's No. 7 team Minnesota lost, 23-19, to No. 20 Iowa, allowing the Sooners to jump them.

Big 12 teams joining Oklahoma in the polls are Baylor at No. 13 and Oklahoma State at No. 23.

Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) will return to Norman to take on TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday

