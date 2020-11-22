OU football: Sooners rise to No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 poll after 41-13 victory over Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) rose to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday after its dominant 41-13 victory over now-No. 21 Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2 Big 12).
The Sooners have won five-straight games after an abysmal 1-2 start on the year and would find themselves in the Big 12 Championship game if they win out.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Notre Dame3-Ohio St4-Clemson5-Texas A&M6-Florida7-Cincinnati8-BYU9-Oregon10-Miami11-Northwestern12-Indiana13-Georgia14-OU15-Iowa St16-Coastal17-Marshall18-Wisconsin19-USC20-Texas21-Okla St22-Auburn23-Louisiana24-Tulsa25-UNC— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 22, 2020
Among other Big 12 teams, OU is the highest ranked team in the conference after jumping now-No. 15 Iowa State. Texas came in at No. 20 in the poll.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed four touchdowns and ran for one more against the Cowboys on Saturday. He ended the night with 301 passing yards on 17-of-24 attempts and zero turnovers. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the Sooners’ rushing attack with 141 yards on 26 carries and freshman Marvin Mims led the team with 65 receiving yards on three receptions.
Defensively, OU forced one interception and held Oklahoma State to its lowest scoring game of the season. Cowboy quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Shane Illingworth combined for a total of 168 passing yards on 15-of-40 passing with a touchdown and a pick. The Sooners also held OSU running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace scoreless.
Next, Oklahoma resumes conference play with a bout against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in Morgantown.
