OU football: Sooners rise to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Previously No. 13 Oklahoma moved up to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Notre Dame3-Ohio St4-Clemson5-Texas A&M6-Cincinnati7-Indiana8-Iowa St9-Coastal10-Georgia11-Florida12-OU13-USC14-BYU15-N'western16-UNC17-Louisiana18-Iowa19-Miami20-Tulsa21-Texas22-Liberty23-Buffalo24-NC State25-San Jose State— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 13, 2020
After being idle with their game against West Virginia being canceled due to COVID-19, the Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) are still the second-ranked team in the Big 12 behind No. 8 Iowa State (8-2, 8-2 Big 12). The conference's only other ranked team is No. 21 Texas (6-3, 5-3 Big 12).
OU will take on Iowa State in the 2020 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
