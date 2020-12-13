You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners rise to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brayden Willis

Junior H-back Brayden Willis celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Previously No. 13 Oklahoma moved up to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After being idle with their game against West Virginia being canceled due to COVID-19, the Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) are still the second-ranked team in the Big 12 behind No. 8 Iowa State (8-2, 8-2 Big 12). The conference's only other ranked team is No. 21 Texas (6-3, 5-3 Big 12).

OU will take on Iowa State in the 2020 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

