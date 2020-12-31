OU football: Sooners Rhamondre Stevenson and Tre Norwood named offensive and defensive MVP's by Cotton Bowl

Redshirt juniors in running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive back Tre Norwood were named the Offensive and Defensive Most Valuable Players, announced by the Cotton Bowl Wednesday night.
Congratulations to our 85th Classic MVPs! Offensive: @dreeday32 Defensive: @trenorwood_3 @OU_Football // #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/jrmr6Ide7g— Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 31, 2020
Stevenson torched No. 7 Florida, as he ran for 186 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown in the 55-20 win. Since returning against Texas Tech on Oct. 31 due to a suspension, Stevenson has run for 665 yards and seven touchdowns in just six games.
Norwood, the Big 12 leader in interceptions with five, put the Sooners up 14-0 after intercepting Heisman finalist Kyle Trask for a 45-yard touchdown return just over two minutes into the game. He also finished with two tackles.
