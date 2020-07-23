You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners reveal no active cases in latest COVID-19 tests

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during a play call review in the game against TCU Nov. 23, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

According to the Sooners' latest round of COVID-19 testing released Thursday, there are no active cases — players or staff — on the football team. 96 football players were tested on Wednesday.

Going into the start of summer training July 1, 12 Sooner football players tested positive. By July 15 — OU football's third week of testing — there were zero active cases. According to the press release there have been 16 total recoveries.

OU announced that a women's basketball player tested positive in OU basketball's first round of COVID-19 testing. Basketball facilities on campus opened July 20.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

