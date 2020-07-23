OU football: Sooners reveal no active cases in latest COVID-19 tests

According to the Sooners' latest round of COVID-19 testing released Thursday, there are no active cases — players or staff — on the football team. 96 football players were tested on Wednesday.
COVID testing update from July 22.https://t.co/xNlncNr8Ab #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jl2zhysSQy— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) July 23, 2020
Going into the start of summer training July 1, 12 Sooner football players tested positive. By July 15 — OU football's third week of testing — there were zero active cases. According to the press release there have been 16 total recoveries.
OU announced that a women's basketball player tested positive in OU basketball's first round of COVID-19 testing. Basketball facilities on campus opened July 20.
