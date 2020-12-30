OU football: Sooners reprise iconic Malcolm Kelley rap after 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida

The Sooners belted out the iconic Malcolm Kelly 2006 rap — ‘They my brothers, they my friends’ — after diminishing Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
🚨MALCOLM KELLY RAP🚨🎶OU BOYS THEY MY BROTHERS THEY MY FRIENDS🎶#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/wGkuV9VqDm— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 31, 2020
Sooner safety Justin Broiles led the 2020 rendition, and was quickly joined by the rest of his teammates while they awaited the Cotton Bowl trophy.
Kelly’s rap originated after Oklahoma defeated Nebraska in the Big 12 Championship in 2006.
It's finally #Sooners game day.Let's bring out the greatest moment in program history: pic.twitter.com/j88smasQhH— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 2, 2017
