You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners reprise iconic Malcolm Kelley rap after 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners sing

The Sooners sing together after defeating Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners belted out the iconic Malcolm Kelly 2006 rap — ‘They my brothers, they my friends’ — after diminishing Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Sooner safety Justin Broiles led the 2020 rendition, and was quickly joined by the rest of his teammates while they awaited the Cotton Bowl trophy.

Kelly’s rap originated after Oklahoma defeated Nebraska in the Big 12 Championship in 2006.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments