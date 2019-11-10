OU football: Sooners remain at No. 8 in Amway Coaches Poll

The Sooners (8-1, 7-1 Big 12) stayed at No. 8 in this week's Amway Coaches Poll.
Post-Week 11 Coaches Poll1 LSU2 Ohio St3 Clemson4 Alabama5 Georgia6 Oregon7 Minnesota8 Oklahoma9 Utah10 Baylor11 Penn St12 Florida13 Auburn14 Michigan15 Wisconsin16 Notre Dame17 Cincinnati18 Memphis19 BSU20 SMU21 Navy22 Iowa23 Texas24 App St25 Indiana— Sports update. (@Shafaqut94) November 10, 2019
The Sooners are fresh off a 42-41 win over Iowa State Saturday night in Norman. Baylor and Texas are join the Sooners as Big 12 representatives in the poll. The Bears came in at No. 10 and the Longhorns placed at No. 23.
Oklahoma will travel take on No. 10 Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Waco, Texas.
