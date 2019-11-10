You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners remain at No. 8 in Amway Coaches Poll

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (8-1, 7-1 Big 12) stayed at No. 8 in this week's Amway Coaches Poll.

The Sooners are fresh off a 42-41 win over Iowa State Saturday night in Norman. Baylor and Texas are join the Sooners as Big 12 representatives in the poll. The Bears came in at No. 10 and the Longhorns placed at No. 23.

Oklahoma will travel take on No. 10 Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Waco, Texas.

