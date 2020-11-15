You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners remain at No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after bye week

Lincoln Riley

OU football head coach Lincoln Riley after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) remained ranked at No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday. The Sooners, who are currently on a four-game winning streak, had a bye week this weekend.

Four unranked Big 12 teams (West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor) saw action on Saturday, which left the conference's ranked teams unaffected in the  poll. Oklahoma remains third-highest ranked Big 12 team, trailing No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State. Texas is the conference's final ranked team at No. 22.

Next, the Sooners return to conference play to take on the Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in Norman on ABC.

