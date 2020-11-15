OU football: Sooners remain at No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after bye week

Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) remained ranked at No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday. The Sooners, who are currently on a four-game winning streak, had a bye week this weekend.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Notre Dame3-Ohio St4-Clemson5-Texas A&M6-Florida7-Cincinnati8-BYU9-Indiana10-Wisconsin11-Oregon12-Miami13-Georgia14-Okla St15-Coastal(tie) Marshall17-Iowa St18-OU19-N'western20-USC21-Liberty22-Texas23-Auburn24-Louisiana25-Tulsa— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2020
Four unranked Big 12 teams (West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor) saw action on Saturday, which left the conference's ranked teams unaffected in the poll. Oklahoma remains third-highest ranked Big 12 team, trailing No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State. Texas is the conference's final ranked team at No. 22.
Next, the Sooners return to conference play to take on the Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in Norman on ABC.
