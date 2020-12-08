OU football: Sooners remain at No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Sooners came in at No. 11 again in the third week of the College Football Playoff rankings, the committee announced Tuesday night.
On Saturday, Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Baylor (2-6, 2-5 Big 12), 27-14, to improve the Sooners' win streak to six. OU also clinched its spot in the Big 12 Championship game with the win.
New @CFBPlayoff ranking1-Bama2-Notre Dame3-Clemson4-Ohio St5-A&M6-Florida7-Iowa State8-Cincinnati9-Georgia10-Miami11-OU12-Indiana13-Coastal14-Northwestern15-USC16-Iowa17-UNC18-BYU19-Louisiana20-Texas21-Colorado22-Okla State23-NC State24-Tulsa25-Missouri— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 9, 2020
Iowa State (8-2, 8-1) rose from No. 9 to No. 7 after beating West Virginia (5-4, 4-4 Big 12) 42-6, last weekend. The Sooners and Cyclones meet in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 19.
Other Big 12 teams in the committee's rankings include Texas (6-3, 5-3) at No. 20 and Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3) at No. 22. In the top 10, Alabama is at No. 1, with Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Georgia and Miami following, respectively.
Next, Oklahoma will kick off against the Mountaineers at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Morgantown.
