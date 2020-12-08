You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners remain at No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Robert Barnes and Tre Norwood

Redshirt junior linebacker Robert Barnes points to a replay of redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood's interception during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners came in at No. 11 again in the third week of the College Football Playoff rankings, the committee announced Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Baylor (2-6, 2-5 Big 12), 27-14, to improve the Sooners' win streak to six. OU also clinched its spot in the Big 12 Championship game with the win.

Next, Oklahoma will kick off against the Mountaineers at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Morgantown.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments