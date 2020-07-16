OU football: Sooners release third set of COVID-19 testing, reveal no active cases

The Sooners released their third set of COVID-19 testing results Thursday, revealing that the football team — players and staff — has no active cases. As of July 15, there have been 18 recoveries.
Student-athletes — football, basketball and volleyball — were welcomed back to campus as early as June 27 for voluntary workouts in campus facilities that started July 1.
Oklahoma's July 1 test data revealed 12 active cases on the team, all resulting in recovery. There have been 16 total cases on the team and two on the staff.
Ninety-eight football players and 30 staff members were tested for this week's data. On June 26, the Sooners released a list of COVID-19 safety protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for training. If an athlete tests positive on campus, a designated off-campus facility is used for quarantine.
