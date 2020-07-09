OU football: Sooners release second week of COVID-19 testing, report 3 recoveries

The Sooners released their second set of COVID-19 test results, revealing no new active cases and three recoveries since the team's first round of tests on July 1. There are currently nine active cases.
Update on #Sooners COVID-19 testing: pic.twitter.com/EZ8eAUNpGJ— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) July 9, 2020
Student athletes — football, volleyball and men's and women's basketball — were welcome back to campus June 27 for voluntary workouts that started July 1. There have been a total of 14 cases among the football team.
This week's results came from 89 football players being tested. July 1, 72 staff members were tested. There have been two cases total within the staff.
Student-athletes who test positive on campus are sent to quarantine in an off-campus facility. All players are given masks. There are protocols the Sooners released that cover concerns from workout group size to living on campus.
Correction: This story was updated at 2:07 p.m. July 8 to reflect the correct date voluntary workouts began.
