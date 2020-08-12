You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners release revised 2020 schedule

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Peach Bowl Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Following the Big 12 Conference's commitment to playing fall sports on Tuesday, OU announced its revised football schedule for 2020 on Wednesday.

The Sooners will open the season with a nonconference home game against Missouri State on Sept. 12, followed by their conference opener against Kansas State on Sept. 26 in Norman.

Oklahoma will play at Iowa State on Oct. 3 before heading to the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown game against Texas on Oct. 10. The Sooners will then play at Texas Christian on Oct. 24 and at Texas Tech on Oct. 31 before returning home to play Kansas on Nov. 7.

OU will round out its schedule with a home Bedlam bout against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, followed by a game at West Virginia on Nov. 28 and a home finale against Baylor on Dec. 5.

The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gymnastics and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

