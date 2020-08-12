OU football: Sooners release revised 2020 schedule

Following the Big 12 Conference's commitment to playing fall sports on Tuesday, OU announced its revised football schedule for 2020 on Wednesday.
Our revised 2020 schedule.https://t.co/tMVJma12BY | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cV77m34P1f— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 12, 2020
The Sooners will open the season with a nonconference home game against Missouri State on Sept. 12, followed by their conference opener against Kansas State on Sept. 26 in Norman.
Oklahoma will play at Iowa State on Oct. 3 before heading to the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown game against Texas on Oct. 10. The Sooners will then play at Texas Christian on Oct. 24 and at Texas Tech on Oct. 31 before returning home to play Kansas on Nov. 7.
OU will round out its schedule with a home Bedlam bout against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, followed by a game at West Virginia on Nov. 28 and a home finale against Baylor on Dec. 5.
The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
