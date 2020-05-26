You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners release plan for July 1 voluntary return

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Redmond

Then-redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jalen Redmond before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Oklahoma Athletics Department released a plan Tuesday for having voluntary football workouts starting July 1. The press release includes an FAQ as well. The news of athletes returning to campus in July was first reported by The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel.

The plan includes players returning in phases after being cleared by the OU medical staff. Safety protocols will be given to athletes, who will be "continuously monitored."

The Big 12 is allowing football players to return to campuses by June 15, but Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley have both spoken on the importance of waiting for safer circumstances regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I have stated before, we are going to approach this return with extreme care," Riley said in a press release. "We have received tremendous guidance from highly respected medical professionals, and we will follow their recommendations. We understand that the well-being of our student-athletes is at the top of our responsibilities."

The Big 12 is also allowing volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes to return on July 1.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments