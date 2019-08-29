You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU football: Sooners release depth chart — offensive line gets first complete look

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rambo and Lamb celebrate

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Charleston Rambo and sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrate after Rambo scores a touchdown during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

The Sooners released their first depth chart of the season Thursday afternoon, just three days ahead of their season opener against Houston.

With an offensive line that lost four starters to the NFL Draft, whoever is going to fill those spots alongside redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey was arguably the biggest concern ahead of the depth chart release. Now, those uncertainties are answered.

Head coach Lincoln Riley has Tyrese Robinson at right guard, Erik Swenson at left tackle, Marquis Hayes at left guard and Adrian Ealy at right tackle, filling those spots in the offensive line alongside Humphrey Sunday night.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments