OU football: Sooners release depth chart — offensive line gets first complete look

The Sooners released their first depth chart of the season Thursday afternoon, just three days ahead of their season opener against Houston.
August 29, 2019
#Sooners defense pic.twitter.com/DlSXMfQqBr— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) August 29, 2019
With an offensive line that lost four starters to the NFL Draft, whoever is going to fill those spots alongside redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey was arguably the biggest concern ahead of the depth chart release. Now, those uncertainties are answered.
Head coach Lincoln Riley has Tyrese Robinson at right guard, Erik Swenson at left tackle, Marquis Hayes at left guard and Adrian Ealy at right tackle, filling those spots in the offensive line alongside Humphrey Sunday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.