OU football: Sooners' 2020 recruiting class lands behind Texas, marks lowest ranked class in Lincoln Riley era

After signing four-star defensive end Reggie Grimes II and four-star defensive back Joshua Eaton on Wednesday's national signing day, the Sooners' 2020 recruiting cycle has officially come to a close.
Since Lincoln Riley's promotion to head coach in June of 2017, Oklahoma has been among the nation's best recruiting programs. Per Rivals.com, the Sooners' 2018 class ranked 9th nationally and their 2019 class was 6th.
However, the 2020 class is the lowest ranked class in Riley's tenure as head coach.
Here's how the Sooners' 2020 class ranks nationally:
Rivals: 15th
247: 11th
ESPN: 10th
Overall, the Sooners signed 23 prospects, 12 of which were four-stars and 11 were three-stars according to Rivals.
The Sooners ranked second in the Big 12 behind Texas, which ranks 13th on Rivals. Some of the highlights on the class include Grimes, one of the nation's top defensive ends, four-star wide receiver Marvin Mims, who broke records in the state of Texas and five four-star offensive lineman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.