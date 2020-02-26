You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: 8 Sooners receive 2020 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bryan Mead

Redshirt junior linebacker Bryan Mead runs after the ball carrier during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Eight Sooners were honored with the 2020 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Award, the OU Athletics Department announced on Wednesday. According to the press release, the award is "the Big 12 Conference's highest academic distinction."

Among the Sooners to be honored with the award are redshirt junior linebacker Bryan Mead, junior Kaitlin Milligan (women's golf), junior Nicole Molina (rowing), senior Amy Pasque (rowing), senior Leah Pearman (rowing), junior Sarah Sanders (volleyball), redshirt sophomore Read Streller (men's basketball) and junior Myles Wheeler (track and field).

The award is in honor of Lage, who was the NCAA and Big Eight/Big 12 faculty athletics representative for Oklahoma State from 1883 until his death in 2007, per the Big 12 website.

This is the 10th year the award has been given out. In 2019, 15 Sooners were honored with the award. The list included former OU backup quarterback Connor McGinnis.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments