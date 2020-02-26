OU football: 8 Sooners receive 2020 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award

Eight Sooners were honored with the 2020 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Award, the OU Athletics Department announced on Wednesday. According to the press release, the award is "the Big 12 Conference's highest academic distinction."
8️⃣ #Sooners earn Big 12's highest academic honor.➡️ https://t.co/43Bp0iHOsj pic.twitter.com/8nTfPvigLh— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) February 26, 2020
Among the Sooners to be honored with the award are redshirt junior linebacker Bryan Mead, junior Kaitlin Milligan (women's golf), junior Nicole Molina (rowing), senior Amy Pasque (rowing), senior Leah Pearman (rowing), junior Sarah Sanders (volleyball), redshirt sophomore Read Streller (men's basketball) and junior Myles Wheeler (track and field).
The award is in honor of Lage, who was the NCAA and Big Eight/Big 12 faculty athletics representative for Oklahoma State from 1883 until his death in 2007, per the Big 12 website.
This is the 10th year the award has been given out. In 2019, 15 Sooners were honored with the award. The list included former OU backup quarterback Connor McGinnis.
