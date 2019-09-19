You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners receive commitment from 4-star OL Aaryn Parks

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Sooners landed four-star offensive lineman Aaryn Parks to their class of 2020, the prospect announced on Rivals Thursday.

The Fort Washington, Maryland, native is the fifth four-star offensive linemen in OU's class of 2020. The class is ranked No. 11 nationally on Rivals.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. 

