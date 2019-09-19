OU football: Sooners receive commitment from 4-star OL Aaryn Parks

The Sooners landed four-star offensive lineman Aaryn Parks to their class of 2020, the prospect announced on Rivals Thursday.
BREAKING: 2020 Rivals100 Fort Washington (MD) National Christian Academy 4-star OL Aaryn Parks (@AP61_) commits to #Oklahoma over #Bama, #UNC. @Rivals profile: https://t.co/WNpQeEAQ28 pic.twitter.com/Gx7JUMH6kj— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) September 19, 2019
The Fort Washington, Maryland, native is the fifth four-star offensive linemen in OU's class of 2020. The class is ranked No. 11 nationally on Rivals.
