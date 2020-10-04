OU football: Sooners reach new low in loss to Iowa State, second-half continues to bring issues for defense

AMES, Iowa — No. 18 Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) has reached a low it hasn’t seen in the last 20 years.
The last time OU lost two-straight games to start off conference play was in 1998, John Blake’s last season as head coach. When Bob Stoops took the helm in 1999, that was the last time OU lost two-consecutive games at all. Under Stoops and now-head coach Lincoln Riley, from 2000-19, OU had never faced this kind of adversity. For three years under Riley, the Sooners have always been able to come back from a lost game around mid-season.
But OU’s 37-30 loss to Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) Saturday night, and its 38-35 loss to Kansas State a week before, is a new reality for Oklahoma football. The Sooners, while able to get leads early in both games, struggled mightily to force turnovers, tackle consistently and simply just finish the game.
“For us that frustration can pull over into getting discouraged into not continuing to push and be in the direction that we know we can,” Riley said after the game. “That frustration is going to continue to fuel us and we have to continue to push to be what we can because we know what we can be and we're not there yet. And I know nobody wants to hear it. But the reality is we're close. We're closer than even we think right now.”
There is no doubt Oklahoma is able to start games. OU's defensive line brought constant pressure to quarterback Brock Purdy, who completed only 12 of his 24 pass attempts to finish the game. He was 7-15 in the first half.
But in the past two weeks, when the third and fourth quarters came around, the Sooners lost their intensity. Against Kansas State and Iowa State, the Sooners’ defense has allowed 534 total second-half yards of offense. Combined with the lack of turnovers, OU’s defense has begun to look like the defense of old.
Tied 23-23 with just over 10 minutes in regulation, the Sooners finally got what second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants the most: a turnover, OU’s first since its first game this season. Sooner defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas forced Purdy to fumble, prompting sophomore Josh Ellison to recover. Four plays later, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler found H-back Jeremiah Hall for a three-yard touchdown. It was 30-23 with just over eight minutes in regulation.
Then Oklahoma’s special teams fell apart. Cyclone returner Kene Nwangwu took the kick back 63 yards to the OU 2-yard line, allowing Purdy to score on a keeper to tie the game at 30-30. The Sooners ended the next drive punting from their own 18-yard line, and four plays later running back Breece Hall was able to run eight yards for a touchdown to put the Cyclones up 37-30 — the last score of the game. Rattler threw an interception on OU’s last drive and Iowa State took victory formation.
The Sooners and Iowa State both tallied nine penalties, with the Sooners racking up 93-yards in penalty yards. These penalties ranged from two pass-interference calls from junior nickel Brendan Radley-Hiles, to a holding call from junior cornerback Tre Brown on third down in the third quarter that led to OU losing its lead for the first time all game. With a fresh set of downs from Brown’s call, Purdy connected with Cyclone Xavier Hutchinson for a 65-yard touchdown to Iowa State up 23-20 going into the fourth quarter.
The Sooners started the night with a dominant performance from their defensive line. Purdy felt pressure from OU’s pass rush for all of the first half, only completing seven of his 15 pass attempts. The Cyclones only tallied 39 rushing yards in the first half as well. Those stats became 417 total yards of offense, including 135 rushing yards — 139 of which came from Iowa State’s Hall, whose swift running style prompted Oklahoma defenders to miss tackles all game. Mistakes were littered all over OU’s defensive game Saturday night.
“The fix is right there in front of us," Grinch said Saturday night. "Every tackle that was missed tonight is one that has to be made. There's not anything we can do in football that doesn't include finishing a football play but by tackling the ball carrier, and that was something that was obviously disappointing. So is the fix simple? Yeah. Is it easy? Of course not.”
Grinch took OU's defense from the bottom of the NCAA's total defense national rankings from near dead last all the way to finishing the 2019 season at No. 38. On Saturday, the Cyclones were able to average 7.4 yards-per-play on OU
The season is already different enough as it is with the COVID-19 pandemic, but Riley has said multiple times this season it’s no excuse for what this team can do. OU is only three games into the season, and fans are witnessing a new low for OU football. With seven conference games to go, the Sooners have a ways to go to reach what potential the Sooners are capable of reaching.
“The only disappointment, the only failure in this thing will be if we don't find out how good we can be, and if we let this somehow take away from our growth as a football team,” Riley said. “So you got a choice, these are tough times and either you back down or bow up and we'll find out what we're all about."
