OU football: Sooners ranked No. 4 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

The 2019-20 preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released on Thursday with the Sooners ranked at No. 4.
Preseason No. 4️⃣, but we want more.https://t.co/ovKHphgeXO | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/f9pwDDobzM— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 1, 2019
The Sooners sit behind No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. No. 10 Texas and No. 24 Iowa State are the only other teams from the Big 12 in the top 25.
The 12-2 Sooners finished last season ranked No. 5 after earning the programs third College Football Playoff appearance in four years.
