You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners ranked No. 4 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln holds trophy (copy)

Head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the BIg 12 Championship trophy during the cermony after the Big 12 Championship against Texas Dec. 1.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

The 2019-20 preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released on Thursday with the Sooners ranked at No. 4.

The Sooners sit behind No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. No. 10 Texas and No. 24 Iowa State are the only other teams from the Big 12 in the top 25. 

The 12-2 Sooners finished last season ranked No. 5 after earning the programs third College Football Playoff appearance in four years.

 

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments