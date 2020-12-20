You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners ranked No. 6 in College Football Playoff Selection Show

Sooners celebrate

Junior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell admires the Big 12 champion trophy after OU won the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Previously No. 10 Oklahoma moved up to No. 6 during Sunday's College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN.

The four teams who made the College Football Playoff are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame, as No. 5 Texas A&M and Oklahoma were left just outside looking in.

After starting 0-2 in conference play, the Sooners (8-2) fought back to rip off seven-straight wins. Saturday, OU got a 27-21 revenge victory over Iowa State — which beat the Sooners on Oct. 3 — in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game to claim its sixth-straight conference title. Oklahoma also claimed the 50th conference title in program history with the win.

The Sooners' bowl matchup is yet to be determined.

