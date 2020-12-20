OU football: Sooners ranked No. 6 in College Football Playoff Selection Show

Previously No. 10 Oklahoma moved up to No. 6 during Sunday's College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN.
December 2️⃣0️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆6️⃣. Oklahoma // @OU_Football— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 20, 2020
The four teams who made the College Football Playoff are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame, as No. 5 Texas A&M and Oklahoma were left just outside looking in.
After starting 0-2 in conference play, the Sooners (8-2) fought back to rip off seven-straight wins. Saturday, OU got a 27-21 revenge victory over Iowa State — which beat the Sooners on Oct. 3 — in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game to claim its sixth-straight conference title. Oklahoma also claimed the 50th conference title in program history with the win.
The Sooners' bowl matchup is yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.