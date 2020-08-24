You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners ranked No. 5 in AP preseason Top 25

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley after the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press's preseason Top 25 poll released Monday morning.

Despite the Big Ten and Pac-12's decisions to postpone their football seasons to spring 2021, the Associated Press chose to rank all FBS teams in its preseason poll. Oklahoma sits behind Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, though Ohio State will not play in 2020 because of the Big Ten postponement.

Oklahoma garnered 1,269 points in the poll — just one less than No. 4 ranked Georgia. The Sooners ranked No. 4 in the 2019 preseason poll before becoming Big 12 champions and participating in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

After finishing the 2019 season ranked No. 7, OU is set to begin its 2020 season against non-conference opponent Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

