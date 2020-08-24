OU football: Sooners ranked No. 5 in AP preseason Top 25

Oklahoma is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press's preseason Top 25 poll released Monday morning.
Preseason @AP_Top25 poll. All teams considered WHETHER THEY PLAY THIS FALL OR NOT1-Clem2-OhSt3-Bama4-UGA5-OU6-LSU7-PSU8-UF9-Ore10-ND11-Aub12-Wis13-A&M14-Texas15-OkSt16-Mich17-USC18-UNC19-Minn20-Cincy21-UCF22-Utah23-ISU24-Iowa25-Tenn— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2020
Despite the Big Ten and Pac-12's decisions to postpone their football seasons to spring 2021, the Associated Press chose to rank all FBS teams in its preseason poll. Oklahoma sits behind Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, though Ohio State will not play in 2020 because of the Big Ten postponement.
Oklahoma garnered 1,269 points in the poll — just one less than No. 4 ranked Georgia. The Sooners ranked No. 4 in the 2019 preseason poll before becoming Big 12 champions and participating in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
After finishing the 2019 season ranked No. 7, OU is set to begin its 2020 season against non-conference opponent Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.
