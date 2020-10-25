OU football: Sooners ranked No. 24 in latest AP Poll

Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) was ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll Sunday.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Clemson2-Bama3-Ohio St4-Notre Dame5-Georgia6-Okla St7-Cincinnati8-Texas A&M9-Wisconsin10-Florida11-BYU12-Miami13-Michigan14-Oregon15-UNC16-Kansas St17-Indiana18-Penn St19-Marshall20-Coastal21-USC22-SMU23-Iowa St24-OU25-Boise St— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 25, 2020
The Sooners re-enter the poll after a three week absence on the heels of resurgent wins over Texas and TCU that evened Oklahoma's conference record following a rough 0-2 start.
Oklahoma is currently the fourth ranked Big 12 team behind No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12), No. 16 Kansas State (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) and No. 23 Iowa State (3-2, 3-1 Big 12).
OU's next game is against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT next Saturday, Oct. 31 in Lubbock, Texas and will be broadcast on FOX.
