OU football: Sooners ranked No. 24 in latest AP Poll

Marcus Stripling

Sophomore defensive end Marcus Stripling during the game against TCU on Oct. 24.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) was ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll Sunday.

The Sooners re-enter the poll after a three week absence on the heels of resurgent wins over Texas and TCU that evened Oklahoma's conference record following a rough 0-2 start.

Oklahoma is currently the fourth ranked Big 12 team behind No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12), No. 16 Kansas State (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) and No. 23 Iowa State (3-2, 3-1 Big 12).

OU's next game is against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT next Saturday, Oct. 31 in Lubbock, Texas and will be broadcast on FOX.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

