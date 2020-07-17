OU football: Sooners ranked No. 1 in Big 12 preseason poll

For the eighth time in 10 years, OU was predicted by media members to finish atop the Big 12 Conference in a 2020 preseason poll released Friday.
Prove 'em right.#Sooners picked to win sixth straight Big 12 title.https://t.co/sVyVRME3bg | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/3VG4GoEU6E— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 17, 2020
OU received 80 of 90 first-place votes for a total of 888 points while rival Oklahoma State finished second with six first-place votes and 742 points.
The Sooners own a Big 12 record 13 league titles, including the last five championships, and have been ranked No. 1 in the conference preseason poll eight times since 2011.
Barring any coronavirus-related cancellations, the top two finishers in the conference will face off in the Big 12 Championship on Sunday, Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
