OU football: Sooners rank 6th in Forbes' most valuable college programs in 2019

Jalen Hurts and Trey Sermon

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to Junior running back Trey Sermon during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma ranks at No. 6 in Forbes' most valuable college football programs in 2019, with a three-year average revenue of $129 million.

Texas is the only other Big 12 school on the list, coming in at No. 2 with a three-year average of $147 million. Oklahoma was also listed at No. 6 as well in Forbes' 2018 list of college football's most valuable programs.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

