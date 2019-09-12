OU football: Sooners rank 6th in Forbes' most valuable college programs in 2019

Oklahoma ranks at No. 6 in Forbes' most valuable college football programs in 2019, with a three-year average revenue of $129 million.
Texas is the only other Big 12 school on the list, coming in at No. 2 with a three-year average of $147 million. Oklahoma was also listed at No. 6 as well in Forbes' 2018 list of college football's most valuable programs.
