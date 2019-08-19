You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners rank No. 4 in Preseason AP Poll

  • Updated
Pledger

Sophomore running back T.J. Pledger smiles before the spring game Aptil 12.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will start the 2019 season ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll that was released Monday.

Defending nation champion Clemson claims the No. 1 spot, followed by Alabama at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3. The Sooners started the 2018 season as the No. 7 team in the preseason poll, and finished at No. 4.

Other Big 12 teams in the top-25 include Texas at No. 10 and Iowa State at No. 21.

The Sooners start their season with a 6 p.m. game against Houston on Sept. 1.

