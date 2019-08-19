OU football: Sooners rank No. 4 in Preseason AP Poll

Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will start the 2019 season ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll that was released Monday.
The AP Preseason Top 25https://t.co/XNkvZy7zdJ— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 19, 2019
Defending nation champion Clemson claims the No. 1 spot, followed by Alabama at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3. The Sooners started the 2018 season as the No. 7 team in the preseason poll, and finished at No. 4.
Other Big 12 teams in the top-25 include Texas at No. 10 and Iowa State at No. 21.
The Sooners start their season with a 6 p.m. game against Houston on Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.