OU football: Sooners rank No. 3 in 2020 ESPN Football Power Index rankings

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic revealed the network's Football Power Index rankings, and the Sooners came in at No. 3 behind Clemson and Ohio State.
ESPN preseason FPI top 10:1) Clemson2) Ohio State3) Oklahoma4) Alabama5) Penn State6) Wisconsin7) Texas8) Texas A&M9) Notre Dame10) Georgia— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 17, 2020
After losing in the first round of the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year, Oklahoma appears to be poised for another successful year despite some key losses on both sides of the ball.
On offense, the Sooners lose senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who were both critical part's of their offense in 2019. On defense, the Sooners lose possibly their three best players in senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, senior cornerback Parnell Motley and junior linebacker Kenneth Murray.
Despite the losses, the Sooners have plenty of reason for optimism on offense with sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2019, as the presumptive starter. Rattler will have an array of talent to throw to and hand the ball off to in wide receivers Charleston Rambo, Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease Jr. and Trejan Bridges, as well as returning running backs Rhamondre Stevenson, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks.
With Alex Grinch returning for his second season as defensive coordinator, the Sooners will try to build upon the improvement they made in 2019. Notable returners include defensive linemen Jalen Redmond and Ronnie Perkins, linebackers Caleb Kelly and DaShaun White and Pat Fields, Dellarin Turner-Yell and Tre Brown in the secondary.
The only other Big 12 team in ESPN's top 10 was Texas, which ranked at No. 7.
