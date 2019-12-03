You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners rank No. 6 in College Football Playoff rankings, Utah ranks No. 5

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. Utah comes in at No. 5 in front of the Sooners, and the top four remains unchanged: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

Outside of having to win the Big 12 Championship against No. 7 Baylor, OU's chances of making one of the two playoff matches relies on two upcoming championship games: The Pac-12 Championship game between No. 5 Utah (11-1) and No. 13 Oregon on Friday, Dec. 6, and the SEC Championship game between undefeated No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia (11-1) on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Garnering a fifth-straight conference title and keeping a record with just one loss while Georgia and Utah rack up a second loss is what Oklahoma needs to reach the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive time.

College Football Playoff committee chair and Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens fielded questions in a conference call following the Tuesday night rankings, and was asked about what separates Utah from the Sooners.

"We spent considerable time on it, more time than anywhere else on the board," Mullens said. "There was plenty of debate. Obviously when you look at Oklahoma's resume, they have the win against the No. 7 team on the road without a key wide receiver. They also beat (now-No. 25) Oklahoma State.

"When we look at Utah, we see a season-long balance of very consistent play on both sides of the ball, very dominant wins and their only loss is on a Friday night on the road at (USC), when a key player on offense missed the majority of the game."

Kickoff for the Big 12 Championship is at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 7, and will be televised on FOX. The final CFP selection will be on Dec. 8.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

