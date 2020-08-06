OU football: Sooners rank No. 6 in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

USA Today's Amway Coaches Poll was released on Thursday, and the Sooners came in at No. 6 heading into the 2020 season.
USA Today coaches poll:1-Clemson2-Ohio St3-Bama4-UGA5-LSU6-OU7-Penn St8-Florida9-Oregon10-Notre Dame11-Auburn12-Wisconsin13-Texas A&M14-Texas15-Michigan16-Okla State17-USC18-Minnesota19-UNC200-Utah21-UCF22-Cincinnati23-Iowa24-Virginia Tech25-Iowa State— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020
Oklahoma, after ending the season with a 12-2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance, finished No. 6 in the final Amway Coaches Poll last season.
The Sooners trail only Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and defending-national champion LSU at their current position. OU is also the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll, topping No. 14 Texas, No. 16 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Iowa State.
COVID-19 concerns still surround the upcoming college football season, but Oklahoma is still scheduled to begin its season against Missouri State.
