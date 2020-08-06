You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners rank No. 6 in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Jalen Redmond

Then-redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Redmond celebrates during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

USA Today's Amway Coaches Poll was released on Thursday, and the Sooners came in at No. 6 heading into the 2020 season.

Oklahoma, after ending the season with a 12-2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance, finished No. 6 in the final Amway Coaches Poll last season.

The Sooners trail only Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and defending-national champion LSU at their current position. OU is also the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll, topping No. 14 Texas, No. 16 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Iowa State.

COVID-19 concerns still surround the upcoming college football season, but Oklahoma is still scheduled to begin its season against Missouri State.

