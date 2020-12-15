You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners rank No. 10 in College Football Playoff rankings

Lincoln Riley celebrates

OU head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after securing victory during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners  (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) have moved up a spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) moved up from No. 7 to No. 6, while Texas is at No. 20 after spending a week out of the rankings. Oklahoma State is at No. 21 in the rankings after being No. 20 a week earlier.

Oklahoma is just coming off of a week off after its game against West Virginia was canceled due to COVID-19. Oklahoma takes on the Cyclones for the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

