OU football: Sooners rank No. 10 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) have moved up a spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
December 1️⃣5️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆🔟. Oklahoma // @OU_Football— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 16, 2020
Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) moved up from No. 7 to No. 6, while Texas is at No. 20 after spending a week out of the rankings. Oklahoma State is at No. 21 in the rankings after being No. 20 a week earlier.
Oklahoma is just coming off of a week off after its game against West Virginia was canceled due to COVID-19. Oklahoma takes on the Cyclones for the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
