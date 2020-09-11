OU football: Sooners' radio analyst Merv Johnson announces retirement

Sooners’ radio analyst Merv Johnson is retiring after being involved with the OU football program for the last 41 years, the athletic department announced in a Friday press release.
Sooner Nation, join us in showing our appreciation for Merv Johnson, who's retiring after 21 years in the booth as @OU_Football's radio analyst.🎧 https://t.co/5X5PPsh86d #ThanksMerv #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cZwTjdWeHx— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 11, 2020
The 84-year-old began his career in Norman in 1979 as an assistant coach under Barry Switzer, and served in that role until 1997. He then became OU's director of football operations and continued working in that role for 20 years even after becoming a radio analyst in 1999.
“Merv Johnson is an Oklahoma icon," Sooners play-by-play announcer Toby Rowland said in the release. “Working alongside him for the last nine years has been one of the greatest thrills of my career. We're going to miss him in our booth immensely."
Johnson's first game as a radio analyst in 1999 was Bob Stoops' first game as the Sooners' head coach, and Johnson has worked 513 consecutive OU games through his different roles in Norman.
"I felt very fortunate to have coached and broadcasted for so many years," Johnson said in the release. "Year in and year out I've been so proud to be associated with such a great university and football program. I'm looking forward to spending time with my family. My family is all around me here. I'm going to love watching the games with them."
