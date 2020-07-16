OU football: Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Even though he hasn't been named as the Sooners' official starter yet, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was selected as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year by media representatives on Thursday.
The Phoenix, Arizona, native appeared in three games for the Sooners last season. He threw for a combined 81 yards and one touchdown on 8-of-11 passing.
🏈 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗙𝗕 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 🏈▪️Offensive Player of the Year: Chuba Hubbard 🇨🇦🤠 @CowboyFB ▪️Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Stills 〽️ @WVUfootball ▪️Newcomer of the Year: Spencer Rattler ⭕️🙌 @OU_Football ➡️ https://t.co/l1fGiWY7Vu pic.twitter.com/YEE7WJXtL3— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 16, 2020
Rattler was a five-star recruit in 2019 and was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in his class. He holds an Arizona state record of 11,083 total passing yards during his high school career.
Five Sooners were also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Thursday as well.
The Sooners are still scheduled to begin their season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.
