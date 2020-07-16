You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Spencer Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Even though he hasn't been named as the Sooners' official starter yet, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was selected as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year by media representatives on Thursday.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native appeared in three games for the Sooners last season. He threw for a combined 81 yards and one touchdown on 8-of-11 passing.

Rattler was a five-star recruit in 2019 and was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in his class. He holds an Arizona state record of 11,083 total passing yards during his high school career.

Five Sooners were also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Thursday as well.

The Sooners are still scheduled to begin their season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.

