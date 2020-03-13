OU football: Sooners pick up 2020 wide receiver Marcellus Crutchfield, son of Gerald McCoy

Class of 2020 wide receiver Marcellus Crutchfield committed to Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter. Crutchfield is the son of former Sooner defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.
Beyond Blessed and thankful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Oklahoma. #BoomerSooner 🙏🏾🐎 pic.twitter.com/7WSlAaHCCA— Marcellus Crutchfield (@MarcellusCrutc1) March 13, 2020
Crutchfield caught 61 passes for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns in his career at Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida.
McCoy played for Oklahoma from 2007 to 2009, when he was a two-time First-Team All-American. He was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Crutchfield is not listed on Rivals.com, but he is a late addition to the Sooners' 2020 class, which is ranked No. 15 nationally. Three-star Trevon West and four-star Marvin Mims are the other wide receivers in the class
