OU football: Sooners petition to move season opener to Aug. 29, per report

The Sooners have petitioned the NCAA to move their season opener against Missouri State from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29, Zero Week, per a report from The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel. The report says Missouri State is on board as well.
If granted, the Sooners' schedule will include two combined weeks off during their first three games (Tennessee on Sept. 12 and Army on Sept. 26). This could mean more time for testing in the beginning of the season.
The Big 10 conference announced Thursday that teams will only compete in conference games. The decision is widely considered to be the first of many similar ones to come from other conferences.
The Big 10's decision cancels one Big 12 game: the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa game. When asked if the Big 12 would make any announcement on a decision similar to the Big 10's, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the conference will not be making a similar decision any time soon.
OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione and head coach Lincoln Riley have both said that having a college football season postponed to the spring is doable and is strong possibility.
