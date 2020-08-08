OU football: Sooners pause practice due to altered schedule

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the Sooners are briefly pausing preseason practice due to OU's altered 2020 schedule. Per the press release, players are to return to campus on Aug. 14 for COVID-19 testing.
#Sooners briefly pausing practice due to altered season schedule.➡️ https://t.co/BLqPmranDX pic.twitter.com/np3ImoizWv— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 9, 2020
The Sooners started fall camp on July 31, with football players being back on campus since July 1.
"We decided it's best to give our players some time off," Riley said. "We were able to start camp before the vast majority of teams because our Aug. 29 season-opening game date was the earliest in the country. With that first game pushed back a week or two, it only makes sense to spread out our practices and give our guys some time away. They've done a great job so far."
Oklahoma was scheduled to open its season against Missouri State on Aug. 29, but the Saturday press release said Riley expects the start date of the team's season to be held sometime in September.
Missouri State's conference, the Missouri Valley Conference, opted for a season in the spring on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.