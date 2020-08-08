You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners pause practice due to altered schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during a play call review in the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the Sooners are briefly pausing preseason practice due to OU's altered 2020 schedule. Per the press release, players are to return to campus on Aug. 14 for COVID-19 testing.

The Sooners started fall camp on July 31, with football players being back on campus since July 1.

"We decided it's best to give our players some time off," Riley said. "We were able to start camp before the vast majority of teams because our Aug. 29 season-opening game date was the earliest in the country. With that first game pushed back a week or two, it only makes sense to spread out our practices and give our guys some time away. They've done a great job so far."

Oklahoma was scheduled to open its season against Missouri State on Aug. 29, but the Saturday press release said Riley expects the start date of the team's season to be held sometime in September. 

Missouri State's conference, the Missouri Valley Conference, opted for a season in the spring on Friday. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments