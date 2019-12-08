You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners open as heavy underdogs to LSU in College Football Playoff

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs onto the field before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma opened as a 9.5-point underdog to No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, per SuperBookUSA, and an 11-point underdog, per BetOnline.AG.

Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are no strangers to being underdogs in the College Football Playoffs, as they opened as a 14.5-point underdog to Alabama in the 2018 Orange Bowl. The Crimson Tide went on to beat Oklahoma, 45-34.

The Sooners (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) sneaked into the fourth spot after No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Utah lost in the SEC and Pac-12 title games. Oklahoma beat then-No. 7 Baylor in overtime, 30-23, on Saturday to earn its spot in the playoffs for the third-straight year.

LSU and Oklahoma will play at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

