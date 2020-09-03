You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners offer fans cardboard cutouts for home games

OU Football

Sooner fans fill the bottom half of the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

With Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium having a reduced audience size season, the Sooners are offering fans who won't make it to the games another way to participate.

OU announced Wednesday that for $50 fans can place a cardboard cutout in open seating around the stadium. Proceeds go towards the Sooner Relief FundOrders must be placed before 5 p.m. CT on Sept. 8.

The MLB has offered fans the chance to put cardboard cutouts of fans ever since the start of the season on July 23.

The Sooners open up their season on Sept. 12 with a home game against Missouri State.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

