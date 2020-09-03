OU football: Sooners offer fans cardboard cutouts for home games

With Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium having a reduced audience size season, the Sooners are offering fans who won't make it to the games another way to participate.
Join the #Sooners in the stadium this season even if you can't physically be at the game! All proceeds benefit the Sooner Relief Fund.👥 https://t.co/HIEjunSC1W #TogetherAsOne #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/MpUu0kQIbP— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 2, 2020
OU announced Wednesday that for $50 fans can place a cardboard cutout in open seating around the stadium. Proceeds go towards the Sooner Relief Fund. Orders must be placed before 5 p.m. CT on Sept. 8.
The MLB has offered fans the chance to put cardboard cutouts of fans ever since the start of the season on July 23.
The Sooners open up their season on Sept. 12 with a home game against Missouri State.
