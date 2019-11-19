OU football: Sooners’ offensive line named semifinalist for Joe Moore Award

Amid a season in which they have allowed just 14 sacks, the OU offensive line was named one of ten semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday.
1️⃣ of 1️⃣0️⃣ semifinalists for the @JoeMooreAward. #OLU➡️ https://t.co/EXzgYeeY4t | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/JULoXiLKhp— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 19, 2019
The award is presented annually to the best offensive line in college football. The Sooners’ offensive line was the recipient of last year’s award, and has maintained a high level of play in 2019 despite losing four players to the NFL Draft.
The recipient of this year’s award will be announced in late December with a surprise on-campus visit to the winning unit’s school.
Until then, the OU offensive line will look to bolster its candidacy as the Sooners take on TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX.
