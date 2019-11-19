You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners’ offensive line named semifinalist for Joe Moore Award

Creed Humphrey

Sophomore center Creed Humphrey walks up to the line of scrimmage during the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Amid a season in which they have allowed just 14 sacks, the OU offensive line was named one of ten semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday.

The award is presented annually to the best offensive line in college football. The Sooners’ offensive line was the recipient of last year’s award, and has maintained a high level of play in 2019 despite losing four players to the NFL Draft.

The recipient of this year’s award will be announced in late December with a surprise on-campus visit to the winning unit’s school.

Until then, the OU offensive line will look to bolster its candidacy as the Sooners take on TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

