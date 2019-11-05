You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Sooners No. 9 in College Football Playoff rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) comes in at No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

The teams in the playoff's four spots are No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State. For the Big 12, Oklahoma State comes in at No. 23, Kansas State at No. 16 and Baylor at No. 12.

The Sooners have yet to play Baylor and Oklahoma State, both on the road.

"Their resume is only going to get better," panelist Kirk Herbstreit said, "but they're going to need some losses."

The Sooners kick off against Iowa State at 7 p.m. CT Nov. 9 on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments