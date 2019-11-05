OU football: Sooners No. 9 in College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) comes in at No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.
Big 12 teams in the initial CFP rankings:#23 Oklahoma State#16 Kansas State#12 Baylor#9 Oklahoma— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 6, 2019
The teams in the playoff's four spots are No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State. For the Big 12, Oklahoma State comes in at No. 23, Kansas State at No. 16 and Baylor at No. 12.
The Sooners have yet to play Baylor and Oklahoma State, both on the road.
"Their resume is only going to get better," panelist Kirk Herbstreit said, "but they're going to need some losses."
The Sooners kick off against Iowa State at 7 p.m. CT Nov. 9 on FOX.
