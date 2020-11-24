OU football: Sooners No. 11 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) came in at No. 11 in the initial 2020 College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
Let's climb.#ChampionshipNovember#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/rECjQFE5SS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 25, 2020
The teams in the four playoff spots in the rankings are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State. For the Big 12, Iowa State enters at No. 13 while Texas comes in at No. 17 and Oklahoma State begins at No. 23.
The Sooners' next game will be at West Virginia (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 28 on ABC.
