OU football: Sooners No. 11 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler, draws back to throw the ball during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) came in at No. 11 in the initial 2020 College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The teams in the four playoff spots in the rankings are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State. For the Big 12, Iowa State enters at No. 13 while Texas comes in at No. 17 and Oklahoma State begins at No. 23.

The Sooners' next game will be at West Virginia (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 28 on ABC.

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

