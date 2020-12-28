OU football: Sooners Nik Bonitto, Creed Humphrey gather AP All-America team honors

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto and redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey were respectively named to the Associated Press’ All-America second and third teams on Monday.
Their selection comes after both were recognized in AP’s All-Big 12 teams on Dec. 24.
Bonitto, Humphrey earn AP All-America honors.➡️ https://t.co/pZpDd4LqFG | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/52hNPVQBcO— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 28, 2020
Bonitto gathered second team honors after recording 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two pass deflections this season. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native had five total tackles and one sack in the Sooners’ 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game.
Humphrey, who was a second team All-America selection by AP in 2019, received third team honors after helping lead the Sooners’ offense to a conference-high 476 total yards per game. The Shawnee-native was also an AP All-Big 12 first team selection.
No. 6 Oklahoma finishes its season with a Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 7 Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 30, and will be televised on ESPN.
