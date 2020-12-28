You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners Nik Bonitto, Creed Humphrey gather AP All-America team honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nik Bonitto

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Nik Bonitto earns a sack during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto and redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey were respectively named to the Associated Press’ All-America second and third teams on Monday.

Their selection comes after both were recognized in AP’s All-Big 12 teams on Dec. 24.

Bonitto gathered second team honors after recording 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two pass deflections this season. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native had five total tackles and one sack in the Sooners’ 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game.

Humphrey, who was a second team All-America selection by AP in 2019, received third team honors after helping lead the Sooners’ offense to a conference-high 476 total yards per game. The Shawnee-native was also an AP All-Big 12 first team selection.

No. 6 Oklahoma finishes its season with a Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 7 Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 30, and will be televised on ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments