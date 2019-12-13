You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: 9 Sooners named to AP All-Big 12 first, second teams

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and senior quarterback Jalen Hurts after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

As the countdown to No. 4 Oklahoma's 2019 Peach Bowl appearance continues, a total of nine Sooners were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 first and second teams on Friday.

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, and senior cornerback Parnell Motley were all named to the AP All-Big 12 First Team.

Sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks, and redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic were all named to the AP All-Big 12 Second Team.

After stellar regular season performances, these Sooner standouts will look to lead OU against No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments