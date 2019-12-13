OU football: 9 Sooners named to AP All-Big 12 first, second teams

As the countdown to No. 4 Oklahoma's 2019 Peach Bowl appearance continues, a total of nine Sooners were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 first and second teams on Friday.
Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, and senior cornerback Parnell Motley were all named to the AP All-Big 12 First Team.
AP All-Big 12 1️⃣st Team@_CeeDeeThree @JalenHurts @creed_humphrey @Kmurrayy_9 @Path2Greatwork @PeeMot11 #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/stSYsKvVF3— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 13, 2019
Sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks, and redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic were all named to the AP All-Big 12 Second Team.
AP All-Big 12 2️⃣nd Team@Legendary11_ @kennedyBrooks26 @GabeBrkic #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/DLmo5dy97E— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 13, 2019
After stellar regular season performances, these Sooner standouts will look to lead OU against No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28.
