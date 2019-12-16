You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 5 Sooners named to AP All-America teams

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Associated Press announced its All-America teams on Monday, with five Sooners making the cut.

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named to the AP All-America first team, while sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey was was named to the second team, and senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, and junior linebacker Kenneth Murray were all named to the third team.

The five honorees will lead the No. 4 Sooners as they take on No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

