OU football: 5 Sooners named to AP All-America teams

The Associated Press announced its All-America teams on Monday, with five Sooners making the cut.
Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named to the AP All-America first team, while sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey was was named to the second team, and senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, and junior linebacker Kenneth Murray were all named to the third team.
BREAKING: LSU, Ohio State dominate Associated Press All-America teams presented by @askRegions.Read more and see the teams: https://t.co/styqke4wH6 pic.twitter.com/d46lOjOtvx— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 16, 2019
The five honorees will lead the No. 4 Sooners as they take on No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.
